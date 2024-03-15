Situated in a picturesque Ozark town, the Eureka Springs School of the Arts has something for everybody. About an hour south of Branson, Missouri is the small town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.