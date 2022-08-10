Drawer Helper

Desperation is the mother of invention—isn’t that how the old saying should go for woodworkers? I invented this device when I realized that the drawers in my new armoire tipped down way too much. Two of these helpers, one at each corner, now keep each drawer level when opened. They act as stops, too.

I’d made these drawer sides less than full height, out of habit. (I also succumbed to an urge to use scrap wood that was “close enough.”) That approach is fine for drawers that ride on metal slides, but I had decided not to use slides on this project. Oops.

The 1″ dia. ball bearing on top of the helper rides on the drawer support or shelf above. These parts are 3/4″ or so above the bottom edge of the face frame, so the helper actually sticks up into the cabinet. That’s how it acts as a stop.

I rounded the bottom edge of each helper and installed it with a single screw at the pivot point. To install or remove a drawer, I just tip the helper forward. –John English