I needed a way to lift pieces off the surface of my bench for finishing, so I made some 3/4″ x 2″ x 3″ blocks and inserted 1/4″ x 1-1/4″ dowels into them. Here’s the bonus: I discovered that if I fastened a piece of peg-board on top of my bench, I could tap the blocks’ pegs into the 1/4″ holes and use them as stop-blocks. Add a couple wedges and you can secure boards for planing or sanding. Two or three pegs in the same block add stability for heavier work. I’ve since made the blocks in various shapes and sizes. –Bill Kurek

