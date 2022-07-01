Tool: Dust Deputy 2.5 Plus Cyclone Separator Shop Now

Manufacturer: Oneida

MSRP: $79.95- $199.95

In the shop, most of us use a variety of dust collection methods. For larger, stationary power tools, a dedicated dust collector is the best bet. The high CFM and static pressure can handle the large amounts of dust that these tools can generate. However, for smaller operations, such as sanding, hand routing, and general shop cleanup, I find that a portable dust extractor or shop vacuum handles everything I need. Unfortunately, most vacuums will quickly fill up with dust and shavings, rendering them choked and blocked up. Luckily, Oneida has just announced the release of their new, upgraded Dust Deputy, the 2.5 Deluxe.

Building on their insanely popular Dust Deputy platform, the 2.5 Deluxe kit is designed for higher CFM shop vacs that take a 2.5“ hose. The cyclone mounted to the top of the canister deposits dust and chips into the steel bin, leaving your shop vacuum clear of dust and debris. This means longer use, and less frequent filter changes. The Dust Deputy 2.5 is available in the Deluxe version (shown here) with the canister, the Plus (with hose and lid), or as a stand-alone cyclone. After adding the 2.5 to my shop, I’ve been extremely impressed with its efficiency, and I think the cost savings in filters make it a no-brainer.