Setting the depth-of-cut on my circular saw was awkward at best before I made this handy gauge. It’s just a thick block of wood with 1/4″ wide slots cut at precise, incremental depths. I made the slots on the table saw.

To set the depth-of-cut, I place the circular saw on the appropriate slot on the gauge, loosen the saw’s depth stop, drop the blade until it bottoms out, and then re-lock the depth stop. The gauge also works upside down for setting the height of a table saw blade.