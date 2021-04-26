 In Tools
Tool: Sawhorse Supports Shop Now 

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $17.99

An extra work surface is always handy in the shop. We’ve all thrown a large piece of plywood down on a couple of sawhorses when we need a temporary bench, but let’s admit it—a top that can flex and sag is less than ideal. This set of steel brackets from Rockler can solve that problem.

They slide right over your horses. Cut a couple of 2x4s, fasten them to the brackets and you have a much stronger and more stable base to work on.

