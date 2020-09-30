I made this jig for cutting patterns on the band saw. It works especially well on woods where the line is difficult to see, or if your near eyesight is starting to deteriorate.

Simply attach the pattern to your piece and let the arm of the jig ride on the pattern like a guide bearing on a router’s pattern bit. The jig moves closer to or farther out from the blade to cut closer or farther from your template. The arm that extends out from the fence can be adjusted in height for woods of different thicknesses.

I also made several additional arms of different lengths that can be switched out by removing the knob and replacing the arm. –Dave Diaman