In the good old days, when a woodworker wanted to plane a board’s edge, he’d clamp one end in the bench’s face vise and support the cantilevered end with a free-standing devise called a “deadman”. My modernized version of this traditional fixture mounts in the tail vise. After drilling holes in a 2-in.-thick post, I glued and screwed on a 3/4-in.-thick top. By simply moving the dowel, I can support virtually any board or panel at a comfortable work height. And instead of taking up valuable floor space, my deadman stores compactly until the next use. -Dave Brown

