In the good old days, when a woodworker wanted to plane a board’s edge, he’d clamp one end in the bench’s face vise and support the cantilevered end with a free-standing devise called a “deadman”. My modernized version of this traditional fixture mounts in the tail vise. After drilling holes in a 2-in.-thick post, I glued and screwed on a 3/4-in.-thick top. By simply moving the dowel, I can support virtually any board or panel at a comfortable work height. And instead of taking up valuable floor space, my deadman stores compactly until the next use. -Dave Brown

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Kreg Mini Trak

Universal Fence Clamps

Titebond III Wood Glue