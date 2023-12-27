<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 Tricks of the Trade
My dovetail jig doesn’t have a depth gauge, and with my engineering background, I like things to be precise. This depth gauge allows me to set my router bits to within .001 of an inch! I also use it to set saw blade heights and check the depth of rabbets and dadoes. Start with a 4-in.-square piece of 1-in. thick hardwood. Drill a 2-1/4-in.-dia. hole in the center, then cut the piece in half to create the arched legs. Next, drill a hole through the top, the same diameter as the stem of your dial indicator. A brass threaded insert with a setscrew locks the indicator in place.– Paul Duvendack

 

