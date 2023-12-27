My dovetail jig doesn’t have a depth gauge, and with my engineering background, I like things to be precise. This depth gauge allows me to set my router bits to within .001 of an inch! I also use it to set saw blade heights and check the depth of rabbets and dadoes. Start with a 4-in.-square piece of 1-in. thick hardwood. Drill a 2-1/4-in.-dia. hole in the center, then cut the piece in half to create the arched legs. Next, drill a hole through the top, the same diameter as the stem of your dial indicator. A brass threaded insert with a setscrew locks the indicator in place.– Paul Duvendack