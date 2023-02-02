I made my own try square using a 1″ x 4″ corner mending plate and a couple scrap pieces of hardwood. To make one yourself, first check the mending plate to be sure it’s square. If it’s off, true it up with a file. Epoxy wood blocks to both faces of one leg, and you’re ready to go. Mending plates come in many sizes, so you can make a full set for only a few bucks! –Brad Holden

