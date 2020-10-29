Tool: Universal Handsaw [Buy Now]
Manufacturer: Irwin
MSRP: $18.99
You’re at the lumberyard, trying to fit a 10-ft. cherry board into your hatchback. It’s OK to cut it in two, but with what? Most woodworkers would naturally think of a power tool, but truth be told, a good handsaw will do the job almost as fast. The Irwin Universal Handsaw is just that saw.
Irwin calls it a “universal” saw because it’s equally good at ripping and crosscutting. The saw’s teeth are ground three ways in a patented design and are impulse-hardened. The result is an 11tpi blade that cuts very quickly, without binding, even in thick hardwoods. Re-sharpening is impractical, however.
I’ve looked long and hard for a saw to use in the shop for crosscutting long, roughsawn boards. Using a miter saw for this job can be iffy—a twisted or kinked board can kick back if you’re not careful, so I’d rather do it by hand. I tried the Universal on a number of planks and was amazed at how little effort it took to get through them. I’m sold!
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.