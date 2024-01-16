Tool: The Katz-Moses Universal No Deflection Stop Block – V2.0.1 Shop Now

Manufacturer: KM Tools

MSRP: $38.99

The KISS (keep it simple stupid) principle was reportedly coined by Kelly Johnson, who was the lead engineer at Lockheed Skunk Works back in the 1960s. And while the similarities between the SR-71 and the Katz-Moses Universal No Deflection Stop Block are few, there’s a certain mindset that exists in the thought process behind the design. The SR-71 put aside superfluous weaponry to be as fast as possible to evade intercepts, while the KM stop block put aside superfluous toggles and trick storage to be absolutely rock-solid with zero deflection.

That little bit of magic is all thanks to the two wingnuts on the top, mounted to a pair of t-bolts. Move your stop block into place, apply a reasonable amount of torque to the wingnuts, and it stays put. Loosen the wingnuts and it moves again. Does twisting two wingnuts take ever so slightly longer than flipping a toggle? Probably, but the lack of moving parts means there’s nothing to flex when you apply pressure. It’s just that easy.

The simple design doesn’t compromise functionality though. The stop block can be mounted horizontally or vertically and can be adjusted from 2.25-3.75″ tall with positive stops every 1/2″. There’s a micro-adjust feature that allows you to sneak up on the exact cut you’re aiming for, up to 1″ from the original mounting point. When not in use, the KM stop block can be mounted to the back of your fence or stored in a drawer.