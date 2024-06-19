Trimming small parts on a table saw using a miter gauge can be a little nerve wracking. In order to trim small parts safely, I mounted a handscrew to a piece of plywood.

First I trimmed the plywood on the table saw so that the two long edges were exactly parallel. Then I gripped a try square in the hand screw, and clamped it perfectly square to one edge of the plywood using a second handscrew. Then I screwed the front jaw to the plywood.

I mounted a piece of clear acrylic on top to prevent cutoffs from flying upward, and the zero clearance throat plate keeps small cutoffs from getting stuck. -Jay McClellan