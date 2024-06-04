Tool: Ultra-Shear Blades Shop Now

Manufacturer: Woodpeckers

MSRP: $129.99+

Building upon the successful launch of Ultra-Shear router bits, Woodpeckers has released a new line of table saw blades sharing the same name. As with all Woodpeckers products, it’s evident that the utmost care went into manufacturing these blades.

Woodpeckers manufactures these blades in-house, allowing them to offer the blades to an end user at a lower price than some other manufacturers. A minor, but appreciated, detail is that each blade comes with a spot for the sharpening service to make the date of last sharpening.

The carbide-tipped blades are available in a few configurations—a combination blade (for general use), a glue-line rip blade for smooth glue joints, as well as a flat-ground tooth blade for making flat-bottom grooves. The combo and glue-line rip blades are available in both full and thin-kerf sizes. The flat-bottom grooving blade is available in full-kerf only (and, I’m told is the most popular flavor to choose).

One could argue that there are enough saw blades available on the market. But, I would say that there aren’t enough good saw blade manufacturers out there. Woodpeckers has ticked many boxes—American-made, quality blades at a good price. And, they’re a heck of a blade to boot.