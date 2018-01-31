Projects

Stacking Tool Caddy – Adapt a Project to Make it Yours!

By: | Comments 0

Once in a while I come across a Popular Woodworking inspired project on Reddit. It’s really interesting to see how people use the pages of our magazine to bring an idea to life. The user, bityard, came across Chad Stanton’s build article, Stacking Tool Caddy, from the December 2017 issue, while...

Tricks of the Trade: Adjustable Shooting Board

By: | Comments 1

There’s really no substitute for a nice, dialed-in shooting board. It’s a bench appliance that every woodworker with a handplane should have for sneaking up to a line and making perfect miters. When I saw this particular trick in the archive, I thought I’d build it and see how well it...

Heirloom Photo Album

By: | Comments 0

  Editor’s note: With the holidays upon us, I’m looking through the magazines and books we own for fun handmade gifts – things that you can build in not too much shop time, but that will help to create a lifetime of memories for the recipients. I’ll post (at least) two...

Craftsman Wall Shelf

By: | Comments 1

Editor’s note: With the holidays upon us, I’m looking through vintage issues of the magazines and books we own for fun handmade gifts – things that you can build in not too much shop time, but that will help to create a lifetime of memories for the recipients. I’ll post (at...

Stacking Tool Caddy

By: | Comments 0

A simple-to-build tote, perfect for tool and supplies transport. by Chad Stanton I designed this stacking tool caddy to hold small parts and a few tools. It’s comprised of three tool trays that stack and interlock together to form a single unit that can be carried wherever needed. Best of all, it...

Fixed-width Panel Raiser

By: | Comments 1

Build a plane that cuts smooth and crisp raised panels with, against or across the grain – the magic is in the spring and skew. By Willard Anderson For a PDF version of this article as it appeared in the magazine, click here. Panel-raising planes are used to shape the raised...

MegaSled

Table Saw MegaSled

By: | Comments 0

Make accurate and safe crosscuts with ease – and set the stage for clever accessories by James Hamilton (aka Stumpy Nubs) Most power-tool woodworkers have at least one table saw sled. And while a sled can make your work safer and more accurate, a well-thought-out sled can also do much more....