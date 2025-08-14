Building by eye to recreate a classic.

Almost 15 years ago when I was writing Pleasant Hill Shaker Furniture I fell in love with several pieces of furniture originating in that 19th century Shaker community, each of which represented what I saw as a near perfect expression of the Pleasant Hill aesthetic. Among those, in fact standing at the top of that group, is the original of this chair. In the text, I enthused about the coordinated detail evident in this piece, how the cutaway on the bottom of the arms mirrored a similar but more pronounced cutaway on the tops of the rockers below those arms, about the perfection of the curves on the finials and the vases on the front posts.

Unfortunately no one had ever asked me to build this chair—that is until very recently when a friend offered me the commission you see here, detailed in the photos and captions.

Shaker Rocking Chair Cut List and Diagrams

NOTE: These measurements are for the original chair. You may want to increase the size of the chair for today’s humans.

The thickness and width of the turned parts will be reduced during the turning process. This goes for the non-turned parts as well. They will be reduced during the bandsawing process.

* All rungs will end in tenons 5/8” in diameter and 7/8” in length. The show rungs below the seat have slight tapers from 7/8” in the middle to 11/16” at the shoulders adjacent to the tenons. The seat rungs can have greater dimensions. I maintain those greater diameters for most of the length of the seat rungs, tapering them down to 11/16” shoulders over the last 21/2” on both ends.

** The final diameter of the mushroom caps is 21/4.” The extra 1/4” in blank size is leeway in case the blank isn’t quite centered on the caul underneath.

Building by Eye

In 1994 I visited Cleveland-area chairmaker Joe Graham so that I could write a story for Woodwork magazine about the Windsor classes Joe offered in his rural shop. Early on in my visit, Joe mentioned to his students the concept of building by eye. He showed them how to use spotters to align drills, how to rely on their eyes (and their bottoms) to determine when a seat had been fully excavated, how to use only the naked eye to determine the location of a crest rail mortise for a back spindle.

I appreciated Joe’s instruction, but building by eye wasn’t a new concept for me. I had been building by eye since my earliest incursions into the woodshop, driven to it at first because my initial incompetence in the shop meant that I was constantly checking what I did with my eye, looking for the mistakes I was sure I was making.

I didn’t then know how to perform accurate measurements, and I didn’t know then how to transform accurate measurements into effective machine set-ups. What I learned during those years was how to look at a curve to see if there were flat spots, how to decide whether a thing was centered without the use of a rule, how to use my eye when creating the coves and beads and vases of a turned part. Then much later I learned that most of these things could be jigged and fixtured and measured, but by then the damage was done. I had become accustomed to a free-wheeling style of woodworking which did rely on measurements and occasional jigs but which was ultimately dependent on the ability of my eye to see what was right and what was wrong about a part or an assembled piece of furniture.

Early on, this approach sometimes led to disasters, but later it became the most important tool in my evaluation of my work. I learned to sight the front seat rung against a back seat rung to determine the trueness of a chair frame. I learned to establish accurate verticals by eye in laying out a rocker notch in the bottom of a post, to determine if two mushroom caps were close enough in size to appear on the same chair, to evaluate the curve of a slat or a rocker or a chair arm.

Today every bit of work that leaves my shop has been evaluated hundreds of times by a pair of eyes which have become pretty reliable instruments of measure. That doesn’t mean I don’t verify what my eye tells me through the use of a straightedge or a rule. I use these tools whenever I think it necessary, but the overwhelming majority of my checks on the rightness of a part or a finished work are performed with nothing more than the naked eye.

The Plan for this Particular Chair

I went into this project knowing that I was going to change the original design in three ways. First because the customer had chosen walnut, rather the hard maple of the original, I decided to beef up the rungs. I increased the diameter of the mid-point of the rungs from 7/8“ to 11/4“ and made a less dramatic increase in post diameter. Second because contemporary Americans are a good-bit wider than their 19th century predecessors, I added 11/4“ to the width of the chair. And third, I decided to change the way the front posts and the arms intersected. On the original chair the front end of the arm didn’t encircle the tenon atop the front post. Instead, there was a screw driven through the front post and into the end grain of the arm. In my judgment, it’s always a mistake to reinforce post-and-rung chairs with metal fasteners because cracks always appear when the flexing wood of a chair in use is side by side with inflexible steel. So I made up several roughed-in arms to see which would eliminate the necessity of a steel fastener without compromising the look of the arms.

I tried to fit these potential arms, and that’s when I saw it: The arm mortises on the back posts were a full 3/4“ higher than they were supposed to be. My shoulders slumped. I felt a wave of panic. I knew immediately how the mistake had occurred. (See the Managing Catastrophe section further down) This was my first reproduction of this form, so the story sticks were fresh-hatched and untested and—at least in the placement of the arm mortises—totally wrong.

Then, after the panic, I settled in and became a woodworker.

Managing Catastrophe

During a half century in the shop, I’ve taught myself to use steam to inflate bumps on furniture parts, that even deep gashes in the wood can be removed with some clever work with a hand plane or a rasp and sandpaper, how to lengthen mitered parts with a hand plane (yes, it can be done), to use clamps to seat a set of dovetails so there are no gaps around the pins and tails. But most important I learned that sometimes a part or even an entire piece must be destroyed because a mistake has forced me into a corner where there are no good solutions. That’s a tough lesson, but one essential for anyone who wishes to ensure that only good work leaves his/her shop. But in the case of this chair, there were deadlines I had to meet: a customer awaiting delivery on the chair and a magazine awaiting delivery on a story about the making of the chair. This took away the nuclear option and forced me to focus on how this chair might be saved, rather than on how it might be replaced.

I couldn’t plug the holes and rebore them because the plugs in the incorrect mortises would be flashing neon noticed by anyone who saw the chair. I then wondered if I could I raise the top of the front post in some way? I imagined how various bits of wood could be combined to create that extra 3/4” in height. It would be possible but not without a high level of clunkiness. So I looked at the chair some more, and over the course of an hour of alternately sitting and pacing, I came to realize there was only one real option that didn’t involve throwing the chair onto a burn pile. I had to create a drop in the arms that lowered the back ends 3/4” before continuing on the level to the front post.

Resolution

I believe that building by eye and my approach to shop problems are two sides of the same coin. Neither relies on any exterior instrument or text or measured drawing. Both rely solely on the educated judgment of the maker. Are the posts correctly aligned? Does the little fillip at the ends of the arms conform to the chair’s aesthetics? In both instances, I relied on what my experienced gut told me.

But I know that not every woodworker is comfortable relying on his/her uncorroborated judgment to such an extent. Like Joe Graham, I’ve had many students in my chairmaking classes who balk at the idea, preferring squares and rules and straightedges, and I would never say that my approach is the only approach or the best approach. I just know that it works for me, probably a result of a personality that is, in general, not too comfortable with rules and regulations.

