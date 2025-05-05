 In Tricks of the Trade
In order to keep my bench clear for working, yet have the tools I need close at hand, I came up with this stowable mounting system. Each of my bench tools is mounted on a board with slotted guide bars that ride on dowels.

When the tool is in use, the board locks in position at a comfortable working height. When not in use, the tool swings out of the way under my workbench and is held in place with a hook-and-eye screw. –Peter Unger

