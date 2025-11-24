There’s something undeniably special about a gift made by hand; especially when it’s crafted from wood. DIY woodworking gifts are a way to share your skill, creativity, and time with the people you care about. From simple weekend projects to more involved builds, handmade wooden gifts have a charm that store-bought items can’t match.

No matter what their interest, you’re sure to find something your giftee enjoys on this list. Also, most of these gifts can be made in a single weekend, so you have plenty of time to make multiples before the holidays hit.

Are you shopping for a woodworker instead? Check out this gift guide instead!

Easy Projects • Shop Projects • Kitchen Projects • Toy & Game Projects • Advanced Projects

Easy Projects

Shop Projects

Kitchen Projects

Toy & Game Projects

Marble Solitaire Game Board

Advanced Projects