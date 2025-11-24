There’s something undeniably special about a gift made by hand; especially when it’s crafted from wood. DIY woodworking gifts are a way to share your skill, creativity, and time with the people you care about. From simple weekend projects to more involved builds, handmade wooden gifts have a charm that store-bought items can’t match.
No matter what their interest, you’re sure to find something your giftee enjoys on this list. Also, most of these gifts can be made in a single weekend, so you have plenty of time to make multiples before the holidays hit.
Are you shopping for a woodworker instead? Check out this gift guide instead!
Easy Projects • Shop Projects • Kitchen Projects • Toy & Game Projects • Advanced Projects
Easy Projects
Bookshelf and Wine Rack
Modern Address Planter
Low-profile Serving Tray
Pure and Simple Jewelry Box
Shop Projects
Gent’s Chest
Stacking Tool Caddy
Tool Tote
Router Bit Caddy
Easy Tool Rack
Kitchen Projects
Easy Knife Block
Pizza Rocker
Breadboard End Cutting Board
Toy & Game Projects
Tiny Tools
Cube in a Cube
Lego Table
Advanced Projects
Carved Rim Bowl
12 Weekend Picture Frames
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.