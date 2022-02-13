A near-universal truth about woodworkers is that they’re always working to improve their craft and expand their skills. That goes for the authors and editors here at Popular Woodworking as well; we just can’t resist trying something new every time we undertake a project. This mindset isn’t without faults though- the wide variety of techniques can leave a new woodworker confused, and the focus on the new sometimes means the fundamentals are ignored. So this week we’re going back to the beginning and covering some woodworking basics.

We’ve collected articles past and present and we’ll be looking at the essential tools and techniques that every woodworker should be familiar with. So whether you’re starting your first project or your 100th, there should be something here for you.