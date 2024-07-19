Turning woodworking into a pastime helped me love it again.

There are two ways I hear the term “hobbyist” thrown around.

The first is by “professional” woodworkers and, more times than not, it is in a disparaging tone: as if a hobbyist couldn’t possibly be as good, fast or talented as a pro.

The other way I hear it used is by hobbyists themselves and usually preceded by the words, “I’m just a….”

In either case, I don’t understand it.

Just because a person charges money for their woodworking doesn’t mean they are any good at it. You’d be shocked at what non-woodworking patrons will not notice or care about.

To my way of thinking, being a pro woodworker means you are a slave to the grind. I’ve been there and it isn’t always pretty. It’s not often you get to do the kind of work that you want, and many times you are left begging to be paid for the work you complete – not to mention all of the other drudgery like bookkeeping, accounting, website upkeep and marketing. All of these tasks need doing, and no one person is good at them all.

When you’re a small shop, putting food on the table as a one-person operation can be difficult. Keep in mind that even the most successful furniture makers supplement their incomes with teaching and writing.

For a while, I started to dislike woodworking because of all the related pressures. Having a young family and wanting to contribute to the household income added even more stress to the situation.

When I got a job outside of making, I gained the freedom to build what I wanted, when I wanted. I’ve stayed in the woodworking industry, but what I make in my hobbyist shop brings in a little extra play money to help feed a healthy tool addiction.

Turning furniture making into a hobby was the best thing I ever did. It brought the passion for and love of the craft back to my shop. I now enter the space with optimism and excitement about what the day’s work will bring. I’m free to explore new techniques – and old ones for that matter – or go out on a limb to learn new aspects like turning or lutherie.

My wife has now become my chief client, and she gets great deals on my work. I still entertain commissions, but now these jobs are on my terms. I set the price and timeline and make no apologies for either.

So don’t be ashamed of your hobbyist designation. Hobbyists get to explore as many (or as few) aspects of the craft as they want. Their woodworking doesn’t carry the pressures of eating and making rent, so they can explore the craft. No rabbit holes are off limits for the hobbyist because, in the end, it’s just personal time and some materials.

So go ahead, be a proud hobbyist and hold your chest out with pride. -Vic Tesolin