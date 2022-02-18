What tools do you need to start your woodworking journey?

“What tools should I buy first?” is one of the more common questions I get from friends who are getting started woodworking. When you look on YouTube, everyone (ourselves included) is using a fully decked-out shop with all the newest, fanciest tools out there, and that tends to set unrealistic standards for what you really need. This guide is to help clear things up a bit and hopefully point you in the right direction.

The tools in the article are ranked in order of how essential I feel they are. A drill might be the most common purchase for a first-time woodworker, but there’s plenty of great furniture made with nails and glue.

If you’re more interested in hand tools, check out the companion piece The Core Hand Tools.

The Essentials

The four following tools are the only ones I had regular access to for the first few years out of college. Though I was far from a master craftsman I did manage to make bookshelves and built-ins with these tools, and they also came in handy for projects around the house.

Miter saw: A core tenant of woodworking is the ability to make repeatable, accurate cuts for projects. Few tools make it as easy as the miter saw, which is perfect for crosscutting dimensional lumber (aka the kind you find at most home centers). While any miter saw can make straight or angled crosscuts, I’d strongly recommend spending a bit more on a compound miter saw, which also allows you to make bevel cuts.

While a circular saw can technically make all of the same cuts as a miter saw, it’s not a particularly accurate tool for repeated crosscuts. Where it does excel is ripping and breaking down sheet goods (aka plywood). With a miter saw and a circular saw, you can make any type of straight cuts in wood. Drill: Drills are a shop workhorse; whether it’s making pilot holes for nails, installing hardware, or attaching one of those whisk things to the end to stir paint. While you’ll be perfectly happy with a corded miter saw and circular saw, go ahead and get a cordless drill (one with li-ion batteries) from a reputable manufacturer. The ones on Amazon that seem too good to be true usually kick the can after the first or second use. A 12v drill is more than enough power for most applications and will be more comfortable to use over long periods, but 18v batteries are more common in the power tool world. On that note, it’s worth it to pick a single manufacturer and battery type for most of your tools- the extra batteries and interchangeability will save you time and money long-term.

Beyond the Basics

If you’re ready to move beyond simple birdhouses and bookshelves, you’re going to need a few more tools. These next three tools will dramatically expand the possibilities of what you can make.

Jigsaw: The saws we’ve featured so far are all designed for straight cuts, but what if you want to throw a curve in there? Enter the jigsaw. While it’s perfectly happy to make rips or crosscuts, the jigsaw is perfect for curved cuts and tight corners.

The Next Level

If you have every tool up to this point, congrats! You’re all set to build any I Can Do That project and many more that we publish. The following tools will expand your capabilities and accuracy in your work.

Band saw: Band saws are great for cutting irregular shapes, as well as resawing lumber. The reason that it’s so far down on this list is the high entry cost for a good model. Unlike some of the other tools on this list, there are huge functionality differences between a benchtop model and the full-sized professional models. However, even inexpensive models will give clean cuts and provide more accuracy and control than what you’d have with a jigsaw.

Substitutions

I’m aware that there are numerous power tools that I haven’t mentioned, but I had to cut the list off somewhere if I wanted to limit it to the core tools. I do want to give a few shout-outs to tools that aren’t quite essential, but provide some of the same functionality if you have access to them. After all, sometimes the best tools are the ones you have right in front of you.

Track Saw: A track saw is essentially a miter saw that runs on an extruded aluminum track. What that means is that you have a high level of accuracy in a tool that makes any type of straight cut you’d like, even bevels. A setup like the Kreg Adaptive Cutting System can even work as a replacement for many types of table saw cuts.

Scroll saws are great for cutting tight corners and small details, and can be used in lieu of a jigsaw or band saw if the stock is thin enough. CNC: If you have access to a CNC, it can replicate almost any type of cut or bore as the other tools on this list. But, if you have access to a CNC, you probably haven’t read this far into the article anyway.