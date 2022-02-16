Hey! In our last episode of I Can Do That, we introduced the table saw. This time, we’re covering three table saw basics that will take your woodworking to the next level.

We start by angling the blade. By angling the blade, you’ll be able to make bevels and chamfers that add a lot of dimension to your projects – I show you how to avoid issues in making this cut.

Next, we cover the basics of using a dado stack. For cabinets and shelves, the ability to make a dado quickly and safely is a huge advantage. Your projects will be stronger and more stable because of this type of joinery. I use a 6″ Freud dado set.

Finally, we dive into how to make a tenon for mortise and tenon joinery. Many would consider mortise and tenon to be the ultimate wood joint. They are incredibly strong and not nearly as complicated as you think! I show you how to make a tenon with just a few cuts. Andrew Zoellner will demonstrate how to make the mortise that I used in this episode in his router episode next time!

Editor’s note: this article was originally published to the website in May 2018