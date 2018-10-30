Tool: Box Joint & Beehive Jig

Manufacturer: Leigh Jig

Price: $100

Leigh — known for accurate and clever joinery jigs — has a new box-joint jig for routers (for handheld use or on router tables). It’s designed to create 1⁄2″- and 3⁄4″-wide box joints and looks similar to other jigs, so I was ready to be under whelmed until I set it up and started checking out the features.

The jig includes a clever and easy-to-use elliptical router guide bushing (e10 eBush, fits the industry-standard 13/8″ opening) and allows you to dial in a perfect fit on your test boards using gradations from 0 to 10.

Another great feature is the easily adjustable side stops used to locate boards. Once adjusted, a flip-out tab switches the stop from socket to pins in a second. Very smart! And, step-over adjustable cams allow you to use the 9″ jig to cut box joints in boards up to almost 18″ wide with little fuss and great precision. These features take a pretty standard jig and make it a precision instrument that’s easy to use.

— David Thiel