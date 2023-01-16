This week on the ShopNotes Podcast, Phil, Logan, and John are reading some listener comments from last weeks episode, talking shop injuries, and updating you on the latest goings on in the woodworking world.
This episode’s FREE plan is a set of stackable tool totes: https://www.woodsmithplans.com/plan/stackable-tool-totes/
