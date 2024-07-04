On this week’s episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, Phil, John, and Logan, answer some listener questions, respond to some comments, and discuss some updates on what is coming up in Woodsmith and PopWood.

Special thanks to our show sponsor Titebond – Woodworkers, builders and contractors depend on Titebond to deliver the most consistent, highest-performing products to meet their demands. Check them out here: http://www.titebond.com/

Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.