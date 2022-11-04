Scientific Name: Swietenia macrophylla

Other Common Names: Honduras mahogany, Belize mahogany, Bigleaf mahogany, Mara, Acajou, Caoba.

Growing Regions: Mahogany is found in Central and Latin America. The trees grow mainly in dry forests but can also be found in moist forests.

Characteristics of Tree: These trees can have heights in excess of 150 feet and trunk diameters of more than 72 inches.

Characteristics of Wood: In general, mahogany has a good strength-to-weight ratio despite variable strength among pieces of the wood.