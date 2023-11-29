Tool: 18V Random Orbital Sander SV1813DAQ4 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Metabo HPT

MSRP: $119 (bare tool)

Metabo HPT marches a bit to the beat of their drum while producing some really high-quality tools, and their brushless random orbit sander is no exception. It’s full of smart features, like a six-setting 7,000 – 11,000 OPM adjustable speed, great dust collection, and an electric brake.

The brake is something worth calling out. Almost every other random orbital sander I’ve used coasts to a stop when you shut it off. Inevitably a day will come when you’ll absentmindedly set the sander down on your workpiece before the disk comes to a complete stop, and you’ll mar your recently sanded work. That’s not going to be an issue with this sander though, as the brake stops oscillation in just a second. When you think about it, it’s really a bit of a no-brainer that every sander should include.

I also want to highlight the above-average dust collection. Not only does the dust bag do a good job on its own, but Metabo HPT includes individual 1-1/2″ & 1-3/4″ dust collection adaptors, instead of one large unwieldy adaptor that does a subpar job. Little things like that show that they’re paying attention to the small details, which is greatly appreciated.

The SV1813DAQ4 is compatible with the Metabo HPT MultiVolt system, which means that it can use standard 18v batteries or the MultiVolt 18V/36V batteries. Using the MultiVolt battery in an 18v tool effectively doubles the amp-hours of usage that battery can provide, and is a convenient way to streamline your battery platforms.