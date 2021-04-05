Trying to bore with a Forstner bit using a hand brace is a nearly impossible task. I’ve come up with a solution that works fast and effortlessly.

Drill a pilot hole to whatever depth you desire, then place the point of the Forstner bit into the hole. The cutting edges of the bit itself will then come into contact with the timber, and you can start boring; within a short amount of time, you’ll have successfully bored a hole.

The real beauty is that the pilot hole acts as a depth stop. Once the bit bottoms out to the depth of your pilot hole, it will not bite into the timber; it will just spin in place and stop cutting.

So not only can you bore faster, you can bore to depth without fear of going beyond your “depth stop” pilot hole. –Salko Safic