I needed a sacrificial fence for cutting rabbets with my tablesaw. All of the designs I’d seen required drilling holes in my saw’s fence or positioning clamps strategically out of the way of the workpiece. I came up with a thick, sturdy fence that’s easy to mount–and the clamps are always completely out of the way.

All you need are four 3/4″ MDF strips about as wide as your fence is tall, and whatever length you want. Use two strips for the outside faces. Cut the remaining two strips to create holes to accommodate the heads of your clamps. Glue and clamp the assembly together, then square it up after the glue dries. When one side gets beat up, just flip the fence and use the other side. –Mitch Palmer