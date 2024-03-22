Epoxy is a two-part glue: a hardener and a resin that combine to form a hard, durable plastic. It’s important to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and use correct ratios of resin and hardener to ensure the glue cures fully and reaches its maximum strength. Epoxy generates heat as it cures; in fact, the heat helps it cure. The larger the batch, the more heat it generates. It’s best to mix small batches to maximize your working time. If you need a large batch, pour the mixed epoxy into a large flat container, such as a pie pan. This has a cooling effect and increases your work time.

Working with epoxy does require that you take some precautions. Always wear protective clothing and safety glasses when you work with epoxy. Nitrile or Latex gloves are a must. Be sure to work in a well-ventilated space or wear a respirator. Be careful to dispose of used rags in a covered metal container.