Here’s a great space-saving tip. I first made “floor drawers” like these for under-the-bed storage. They worked so well I decided to use them in the shop. Floor drawers work great for storing scrap wood or infrequently used tools and supplies. Make the drawers long but shallow so the contents are easy to get at. I made mine with non-swiveling wheels and an oversize handle so I can push them in a straight line with my foot. — Mike Fillipi

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Drill & Impact Driver

Dado Blade Set

Titebond Molding Glue