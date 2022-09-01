This sandpaper storage system is about as simple as it gets. It’s just a stack of folded envelopes bound with a big rubber band. Each envelope is marked with a grit number. A thin piece of wood on the bottom of the pile keeps the envelopes flat.

Standard letter-size envelopes work well. Fold and tape them to fit your sandpaper. My pieces are 1/6 of a sheet, a perfect size for a sanding block. To make them, I tear a sheet in half lengthwise, then divide each half into three pieces. –Tom Caspar