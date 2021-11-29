I got tired of jury-rigging extra light for finishing, so I built this light stand from a 4-ft. length of 2×2 and 1/4-in. plywood. The 6-in. by 17-in. legs include 1/2-in. by 3- 1/2” feet. The post aligns with the bottoms of the leg cutouts, so it doesn’t touch the floor. Each leg simply butts against the previously attached leg.

The light clamps anywhere on the post, so I can direct light wherever it’s needed. It’s been so useful, I wish I’d taken ten minutes to build it ten years ago. –Hanover Trust