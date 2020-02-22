Precise height adjustments on router bits and saw blades can be tricky because it’s really hard to see or measure small changes. This 1:8 tapered gauge “magnifies” them. Each mark on the gauge is 1/4″ apart, indicating a 1/32″ change in height. The gauge goes from 0 to 2″, is easy to read and accurate.

I made the gauge from a 3-1/2″ x 20″ piece of 3/4″ maple. The key is making an accurate taper cut. I used my tablesaw and a tapering jig, stopping short of the board’s end. Then I cut the foot by hand. Alternatively, the taper could be cut right through and the foot added later.

Mark the horizontal measurements along the top edge of the gauge and transfer them down to the tapered edge. I used a permanent, fine point marker to ink the measurement points. -Bill Wells