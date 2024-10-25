This live-edge coffee table is just the beginning of what you can build with a $20 doweling jig.

Project #2302 • Skill Level: Beginner • Time: 4 Days • Cost: $400

This walnut coffee table is featured in my latest book, “Build More Stuff with Wood,” (see all the places you can purchase it here) the second in my series for beginning and intermediate woodworkers. It’s part of a chapter centered on an amazing $20 doweling jig you can use to build a houseful of strong furniture. In this excerpt from the book, I’m using it to build a clean, strong base for a natural-edged walnut slab.

Slabs are popular for all sorts of tables and counter tops, so I’ll share a great way to flatten and smooth them with a little help from your local mill-work shop, and refine their edges using basic tools and techniques. Natural-edged slabs are unique objects, so you are unlikely to find one that’s the exact same width and thickness as the one featured here. And that’s fine. Use anything in the general ballpark, in any sort of wood, and adjust the size of the base to suit it. You can also glue together a series of boards to make a rectangular top for this table.

The techniques are the most important part of this project. Before I found this simple jig, I wasn’t the biggest fan of dowel joinery. Once I gave it a try and realized how versatile and effective it is, I started dreaming up all sorts of furniture to make with it.

Cutlist and Diagrams

Simple & Versatile Doweling Jig

This jig is made by Powertec and sold on Amazon. I’m going with the 3/8“ size here, which I find to be the most versatile. Due to the size of the dowels and the maximum depth of the holes you can drill with a 3/8“ diameter drill bit, this version of the jig is appropriate for small- to medium-sized furniture like this coffee table. If you buy the jig designed for 1/2“ diameter dowels, however, you can make everything up to the largest dining tables and the biggest beds.

The jig is really nothing more than a block of metal that guides a 3/8“ diameter drill bit, with a tough, clear plastic fence attached. The fence locates the jig on a workpiece and provides a surface for clamping it solidly in place. The kit also includes drill bits, along with a stop collar that controls drilling depth.

Despite its simple design, or maybe because of it, the jig is extremely versatile. Used in the most basic way, it lets you drill two clean, 3/8“ holes, spaced 3/4“ apart, which then accept two 3/8“ dowels. Drill those in two mating pieces, squirt some glue in the holes, tap in the dowels, clamp the parts together, and they are joined for life. The basic ability lets you join parts at 90° for all sorts of projects, from doors and picture frames to the base of a table. It also joins boards side by side to create strong panels and tabletops, aligning the pieces at the same time.

I’ve been using this jig with students for a few years now, and I have a number of tips to share:

1. You should replace the standard 3/8“ drill bit with a 3/8“ brad-point bit, which you can buy for less than $10 on Amazon. The brad-point bit will create a more accurate hole with a cleaner entry rim, and also make drilling faster and easier.

2. To attach the jig solidly to the workpieces, avoid spring clamps and Quick Grip-style clamps, which won’t hold tightly enough. Go with the clamps that ratchet or screw down solidly.

3. As for the dowels themselves, you could cut up the long dowel rods sold at home centers and hardware stores, but I find that these vary too much in diameter for effective joinery. Instead, I recommend the precut pins made for dowel joinery in various sizes and lengths. These not only offer a consistent fit, but also have little slots on their sides to let glue and air escape when you tap them in their holes.

4. Last, if you happen to drill a dowel hole or two in the wrong spot, glue a dowel into the hole, let it dry, saw and sand it flush, and then re-drill in the right spot. If it’s an obvious spot, you can use a dowel cutter to make a matching dowel from your project wood.

How to Handle Big Slabs

The size of the slab will determine the size of the base, so get the slab first. Check your local area for slab suppliers and look for deals on Craigslist. Avoid slabs with big cracks or deep defects. There’s a few things to note before you go find your ideal slab. Wide, thick wood slabs have enduring appeal. Rustic yet refined, they tell the story of the tree, especially if the edges of the log are left intact. But these big slabs can be tricky to handle. For a start, they tend to warp as they dry, and flattening them is beyond the capacity of common woodworking machines. There are huge router jigs you can make to flatten them, but those are hard to justify if you use slabs only once in a long while. Handplaning also works, but it’s tricky to flatten a big slab by hand, making that approach best for hand-tool users with a fair amount of experience.

That’s why many woodworkers take their slabs to a local woodworking shop with a wide-belt sander—a big, expensive machine designed for tasks just like this. For less than $100, a pro will run your slab (or slabs) through the sander on both sides until it is dead-flat or smooth, leaving you just a little bit more sanding to do with finer grits before it’s ready for a nice finish. Nowadays I also belong to a local woodworking club with the same type of machine, which lets me flatten big slabs for just a few dollars-worth of shop time. Using a wide-belt sander saves a lot of time and frustration, leaving you more time and energy to devote to the rest of the project.

Lastly, reshape the natural edges if they are damaged or unattractive.

Drill the Dowel Joints

Follow the photos carefully to understand how the jig is aligned to create the two different arrays of dowels.

Assembly & Finishing

The table goes together squarely and solidly due to the use of dowel joints. Other than their speed and simplicity, one of the other things I like about dowel joints is how easy they are to assemble. Before assembly, however, sand all of the base parts to 150-grit, and then do little more sanding afterwards. Next, make sure the dowels you are using fit the holes your drill bit is drilling. You’re looking for an easy but not loose fit, as the glue will tend to swell the dowels a bit. You can sand dowels a little, but if they are very tight, it’s probably best to try another type. In case the joints get a little rebellious once glue is applied to the dowels, have a few long clamps ready to draw the parts together. This works much better than hammering on them with a mallet.

Once the base is assembled, finish the base and the top separately before screwing them together. Coffee tables need a tough finish, so I brushed Minwax’s oil-based polyurethane onto the top. The base doesn’t need as much protection, so I used a few coats of Minwax Wipe-On Poly for that. I used the satin version of both, which gives a soft sheen. Be sure to stir the containers well each time you apply finish, and vacuum away the dust every time you sand, especially between coats. If you can feel a little dust in the final surface, you can rub it with a brown paper bag to give it a buttery feel.