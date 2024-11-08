Micro fiber cloth picks up tiny dust particles as well as, if not better than, a tack cloth. Unlike a tack cloth, micro fiber cloths are washable and reusable. Rockler sells Norton’s micro fiber finishing cloth for $15, but any micro fiber cloth will work, as long as it has hemmed edges. -Kevin Southwick

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Titebond CA Glue

PSA Sandpaper Roll

Drill & Impact Driver