Occasionally I need to drill a hole into the end of a rail or other workpiece using the drill press. I’ve found that a metal shelf bracket makes a handy support, keeping the workpiece square to the table and in line with the drill bit. I simply clamp the bracket to the drill press table, then clamp the workpiece to the bracket. I keep various sized brackets on hand to accommodate workpieces of different lengths. –Bob Kelland

