There’s no single surface in my shop that’s the ideal height for every job. With my adjustable-height sawhorses, I can quickly set up an outfeed table, drawing table, or assembly table at different heightsas the need arises.

My sawhorses are the folding, galvanized-metal kind, but any type will do. Cut 2×4’s to fit on the sawhorse’s top surfaces. Make a 3/4” wide x 3/4” deep groove down the center of each 2×4. Fine-tune the groove’s width so that a 3/4” thick piece of plywood will fit snugly. Then, screw the 2x4s to the sawhorses. Cut 3/4” plywood inserts to raise or lower the tabletop to whatever height you need. —Craig Kortz