When gluing miters for small mouldings, clear packing tape makes an ideal clamp. Begin by placing a strip of tape across the bottom of the joint; this will prevent glue squeeze-out from getting on your bench. As you push the joint together with one hand, wrap the tape up and over the top of the moulding, pinching the ends of the tape together as you go. This applies even pressure on the joint and keeps it from sliding apart as the glue dries. — Linda Watts

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Tape Measure

1/2" Straight Bit

Handscrew Clamp