I use a hand plane to remove milling marks, even on pieces that are 1/8″ thick or less. To hold the work, I made a stop whose top is only 1/32″ thick.

When I’m planing wood that’s more than 3/8″ thick, I use the normal method of clamping the board between two dogs. This is problematic with a thinner piece, because the wood might bend. I butt it up to this single stop, instead.

My stop is made from a 3/4″ dowel and part of a discarded plastic credit card. I used Super Glue and a brass tack to secure the card to the dowel. I also drilled 3/4″ holes in a couple more cards. If I want the head of the stop to be thicker, I slide the cards onto the dowel under the attached card. -Charles Mak