A guide for woodworkers, makers, and designers.

Last June I was invited to give the keynote presentation on reclaimed wood during the 2021 World Wood Day Symposium. Because of the disruption caused by the Covid epidemic, the symposium took place online and my presentation was recorded and now is available on YouTube.

In this presentation, which is less than 40 minutes long, I concisely introduce to the audience the world of reclaimed wood, its history, significance, potential, and usage in woodworking and design.

I covered:

The reasons why we cherish, and seak reclaimed wood.

The different types of reclaimed wood.

Where do we find it (for free) or buy it?

A road map for designing with reclaimed wood.

And I also showcased a selection of projects made by myself and other makers who use reclaimed wood.

I based the talk on my book Working Reclaimed Wood: A Guide for Woodworkers, Makers & Designers which was published in 2018 by Popular Woodworking Books and now will receive its third printing under Penguin Random House.

Here is my talk, enjoy.