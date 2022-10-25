Spring clamps are easily converted to miter clamps by adding swivel jaws. Remove the vinyl tips, and then hacksaw a 1/2″ long slot down the center of the metal jaws. Use needle-nose vise-grips to fold down the two halves of each jaw, and then drill a hole for a small bolt or rivet.

To make the swivel jaws, snap off two pieces of an old hacksaw blade 3/4″ – 1″ long. Drill holes through their centers and fasten them between your spring clamp’s folded tips. For extra holding power, double the blades at each tip. Make sure the teeth point towards the clamp’s mouth for maximum gripping power. –Bert Herrick