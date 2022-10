A notched batten is one of the best jigs you can make to help in hand planning. This simple thin hardwood strip has a hoof-shaped notch at its end and is used to prevent boards from shifting during planing. The way it works is pretty simple. First, tuck your board against the bench’s planing stop, then introduce the notched batten to the rear outer corner of the board and clamp it in place using a hold fast or a long reach clamp.