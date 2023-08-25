I’m a great fan of aerosol finishes, especially now that many of them have adjustable tips that make much less splatter. But my shop got so cluttered with half-used cans that I had trouble finding the color I wanted, so I built this simple storage rack for all the cans. Now I can instantly find just the color I’m looking for. The shelves need to be 5“ deep, but the angle isn’t critical. Anything between 45 to 75° will work. Mine is 70°. — Tim Johnson

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. PSA Sandpaper Roll

Titebond Molding Glue

Forstner Bits