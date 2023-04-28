<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 Tricks of the Trade
Here’s a simple way to sharpen chisels using a 3″ sanding drum mounted in an oscillating spindle sander or a drill press.

Cut a squared-up 2×4 the length of the sander’s table. Cut a 2″ deep by 1/2″ wide slot at 45° near the 2×4’s center. Clamp the 2×4 to your sander’s table.  Place the chisel in the slot and reposition the 2×4 so that the center of the tool’s bevel contacts the spindle.

Go slow when you sharpen, to avoid overheating the steel. Quench it in water fairly often. Continue until a wire edge forms on the tool’s back. Remove the wire edge with 600 grit sandpaper taped on a flat surface, such as the top of your tablesaw. –Benjamin Parran

