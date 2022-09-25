I needed an easy-access storage unit that wouldn’t take up a lot of room but would hold a large number of tools. My solution was a wall-hung tool cabinet with slide-out vertical pegboard drawers.

I used 2′ x 4′ sheets of pegboard and a sheet of 3⁄4” oriented strand board (OSB). The outside dimensions of the cabinet, minus the face-mounted doors, is 28″ wide x 28″ high x 17″ deep. It’s assembled with glue and pocket screws, and hangs on a French cleat.

The five drawers are 16″ deep, framed with 2″-wide pieces of OSB and attached to 16″ full-extension slides rated at 100 pounds. The pegboard tool hooks are from a local hardware store.

Metal garden hose hooks are screwed to both sides of the cabinet, and hold extension cords and vacuum hoses. -Dyami Plotke