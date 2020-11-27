Shave-A-Shelf

I devised a new way to fit a shelf into a dado. I use my router to make a tiny adjustment to the shelf’s thickness instead of fine-tuning my dado set with shims to match the plywood’s thickness. This may be standard practice for some woodworkers, but it’s new to me.

For 1/4” deep dadoes, I use a 1/4” rabbeting bit with a bearing. I set the bit’s depth-of-cut to the absolute minimum, and experiment. Once I’ve got a perfect fit, I shave all of the shelves. –George Davis