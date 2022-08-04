When I crosscut hardwood plywood, I use an old technique to minimize tearout on the bottom face. I simply make two passes with my general-purpose blade. After setting the rip fence, I cut a shallow groove, no more than 1/32 in. deep. Then I raise the blade and cut all the way through. Cutting plywood this way takes longer, but I’m not in a hurry and the tear-out-free results are worth the extra effort. —Eric Swanson

