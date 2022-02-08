This jig makes it easy to set up the bit for routing flutes and dadoes. I simply drop the appropriate depth gauge into the channel, set my router on top and lower the bit until it touches the gauge. The base is an 8“ square piece of 3/4“ MDF. Two strips of 3/4“ MDF on top create a channel for the gauges. To make the gauges, subtract the depth of the dado you want to rout from 3/4“. For example, a 1/4“ deep dado requires a 1/2“ thick gauge. —Clovis Davis

