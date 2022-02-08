 In Tricks of the Trade
This jig makes it easy to set up the bit for routing flutes and dadoes. I simply drop the appropriate depth gauge into the channel, set my router on top and lower the bit until it touches the gauge. The base is an 8 square piece of 3/4 MDF. Two strips of 3/4 MDF on top create a channel for the gauges. To make the gauges, subtract the depth of the dado you want to rout from 3/4. For example, a 1/4 deep dado requires a 1/2 thick gauge. —Clovis Davis

