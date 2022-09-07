Watching an expensive router bit roll onto the floor is a heartbreaking experience. In the middle of a project, it can be a disaster. I drilled a few 1/2” and 1/4” holes in the edge of a piece of MDF and fastened it to the back of my router table’s fence. In this nest, I keep all the bits I’m using for a particular project at my fingertips without worrying about having them roll off the table. —Serge Duclos

